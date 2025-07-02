Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Man Utd snubbed loan deal for Duran after his £336k-a-week wages were revealed
Arsenal submit bid for Chelsea's Madueke as talks for the winger begin
Haaland asks Al Hilal goalkeeper Bounou to join Man City after stunning performance

Williams pleased signing new Forest deal

Paul Vegas
Williams delighted signing new Forest deal
Williams delighted signing new Forest dealNottingham Forest/X.com
Neco Williams has signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest.

The Wales fullback has penned a deal to 2029.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"This club has come so far in recent years, and I am proud to be on the journey," said Williams.

"Everyone knows how ambitious our owner is, and I'm grateful to him for showing belief in me and showing belief in the club.

"The future is exciting. It's a privilege to be playing for a football club with fans like the Forest fans.

"We are all looking forward to having those European nights at the City Ground and as a team we want to create more memories for everyone attached to Forest."

Williams joined Forest in 2022 from Liverpool for £17m.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueWilliams NecoNottinghamLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus raise three names in Sancho swap talks with Man Utd
Liverpool set £40M price tag for Harvey Elliott in potential summer sale
Bayern Munich lining up bid for Liverpool attacker Diaz