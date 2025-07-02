Williams pleased signing new Forest deal

Neco Williams has signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest.

The Wales fullback has penned a deal to 2029.

"This club has come so far in recent years, and I am proud to be on the journey," said Williams.

"Everyone knows how ambitious our owner is, and I'm grateful to him for showing belief in me and showing belief in the club.

"The future is exciting. It's a privilege to be playing for a football club with fans like the Forest fans.

"We are all looking forward to having those European nights at the City Ground and as a team we want to create more memories for everyone attached to Forest."

Williams joined Forest in 2022 from Liverpool for £17m.