Liverpool set £40M price tag for Harvey Elliott in potential summer sale

Liverpool have set a £40M price tag for midfielder Harvey Elliott as the club looks for potential buyers this summer.

The likes of Fulham, Newcastle and RB Leipzig are reportedly interested in signing Elliott who said earlier this season that he didn’t want to “waste years” waiting on the sidelines. Elliott finished his campaign on a high by winning the U21 European Championship with England as the Player of the Tournament which only bump up his price and make Liverpool fans want to keep him even more.

Now, his price tag has been revealed by The Athletic journalist David Ornstein who reports that the Premier League champions have set a modest price for the England international.

“It is not surprising, then, that Elliott is attracting significant interest from elsewhere.

“Although Elliott was a peripheral figure at Anfield last season — he made only two Premier League starts, both coming after the title had been captured — Liverpool rate him at a steeper price than Quansah and Bellingham because of his contribution at the highest level over a longer period. His stock is particularly elevated at present given the U21 displays.

“Liverpool would want any deal for Elliott to produce a fee in excess of £40m plus a buy-back option, or above £50m without one.”

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are two other players who have been linked with big-money moves away this summer as manager Arne Slot remains ruthless in reshaping his side for the new campaign. Speaking on his future earlier this season, Elliott admits he loves the club but he may have to leave to find more minutes on the pitch.

“I’m coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m gonna be 23 next season, and I don’t really want to be wasting years in my career because it’s a short career, you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” he said.

“It could still be difficult, nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, and the team I support them as well.

“But, as I said, most importantly it’s just about what’s best for my career and I just need to make that decision.”