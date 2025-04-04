Williams: Man Utd should never have sacked Solskjaer

Former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should never have been sacked.

Solskjaer is now in charge of Besiktas, while Williams is a free agent after leaving Norwich City last year.

He told the Daily Mail: "For me, he's been probably the best I've worked under.

"Even off the pitch, speaking to you, giving you advice, especially because I was young as well – he was like a really good mentor. I don't think he should have ever got sacked, to be honest. I think he was going in the right direction."

Williams added, "He knew the club, he knew what it was about, he knew the DNA of the club. That's what's been driven into me since I was a young kid… the United way.

"I felt like he brought that."