REVEALED: Why Man Utd chiefs favour Delap deal over Ekitike

Manchester United are actively discussing a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

The youngster, says the Daily Mail, is emerging as a top centre-forward target for United.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is also being considered. However, at £70m, the France U21 star is currently out of range for United, given their limited summer budget.

In contrast, Delap can leave Ipswich if they're relegated for £40m courtesy of an escape clause in his deal.

Key in United's pursuit could be United technical chief Jason Wilcox, who worked with Delap while working at City inside the academy.

United will seek to fund their plans by selling attacking pair Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho at the end of the season.