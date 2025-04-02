Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return
Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba
Amorim: Could Elanga handle Man Utd pressure?
Iraola reveals Kluivert is a major doubt ahead of Bournemouth's clash with Ipswich

REVEALED: Why Man Utd chiefs favour Delap deal over Ekitike

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Why Man Utd chiefs favour Delap deal over Ekitike
REVEALED: Why Man Utd chiefs favour Delap deal over EkitikeČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Simon Traylen
Manchester United are actively discussing a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

The youngster, says the Daily Mail, is emerging as a top centre-forward target for United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is also being considered. However, at £70m, the France U21 star is currently out of range for United, given their limited summer budget.

In contrast, Delap can leave Ipswich if they're relegated for £40m courtesy of an escape clause in his deal.

Key in United's pursuit could be United technical chief Jason Wilcox, who worked with Delap while working at City inside the academy.

United will seek to fund their plans by selling attacking pair Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho at the end of the season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDelap LiamEkitike HugoRashford MarcusSancho JadonManchester UnitedIpswichEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Hamann on Man Utd loanee Sancho: Borussia Dortmund would take him back in a heartbeat
Ipswich chief warns Chelsea, Man United, and Man City over Liam Delap deal
Chelsea? Man City? Ipswich chief Ashton pushed about Delap exit clauses