Amorim attempts to justify Elanga's sale to Forest: Players have to perform at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken on Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga who he says did not perform when he was with the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old scored the all-important goal in Forest’s 1-0 victory on Tuesday night as he raced the length of the pitch before finishing past goalkeeper Andre Onana and into the bottom corner. This goal sparked controversy as Elanga was once a prospect at United and was sold after he was deemed not good enough.

However, despite United’s current attack which has proven to be toothless, Amorim believes the club made the right decision as he was not good enough at the time.

“No, they have to perform at Manchester United. We can’t look at the players that go away.

“They had their chance at Manchester United.”

The Sweden international left the club in a deal worth £15M after scoring four goals in 55 appearances. By comparison, Rasmus Hojlund has 8 goals and 2 assists in 39 games this season whilst Joshua Zirkzee has 6 goals and 2 assists in 45 appearances. Many United fans would take Elanga back in a heartbeat if given the chance, especially as their dire finishing in front of goal continues.