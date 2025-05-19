Will Still linked with Southampton and Hull jobs as he returns to England

Will Still has resigned as RC Lens boss and will return to England ahead of the new season, which has led to links to two top sides.

As reported by talkSPORT and The Independant, Still is on Southampton's list as candidates to take over this summer following their relegation from the Premier League under manager Ivan Juric. Still, who led Lens to an eighth place finish in Ligue 1 has returned to the UK to be closer to his partner Emma Saunders who has a number of health problems.

Still will undoubtedly be looking to find a job immediately after returning to England and the Saints who have a young squad when compared to many Championship sides could be the perfect project. Former Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Rohl is also linked with the Saints job and will rival Still for the position in the coming months.

Reports also suggest that Still is being considered to take over the Tigers, who sacked their head coach, Rubén Sellés, after less than six months in charge despite avoiding relegation on the final day of the season. Still may be cautious due to Hull’s lack of patience with many managers and may stay clear of the side whose board are relentless in sacking head coaches who slightly underperform.