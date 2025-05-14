Wrexham manager Parkinson reveals transfer strategy as the newly promoted side eye Vardy

Wrexham will need major squad improvements as they prepare to compete in the Championship next season and Leicester City's Jamie Vardy looks to be their first target.

The Welsh side, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been consistently linked with Vardy who is due to leave the Foxes at the end of the season once his contract expires. The striker, who has 199 goals in 499 games for the club has been linked with Newcastle United, Sheffield Wednesday and Scottish champions Celtic in what will be a huge summer decision for the veteran.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Speaking to The Leader, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson revealed his strategy for the summer transfer window opening in June and suggested that snatching up players for free will be a huge goal for the club who have shot up the football pyramid in recent years.

"We have always got our eye on players who are free transfers and going to be available, and we'll continue to do that. Recruitment is about getting a lot of tight decisions right and I felt we did that in January. To hold our nerve and get the right players in made a difference and I was very pleased with that."

Former Leicester striker Paul Dickov also spoke to 10bet about Vardy and how he thinks he will be a perfect fit at The Red Dragons, who will need an experienced striker to lead the side.

"You still see him even now as a 38-year-old veteran. He's still playing off the shoulders of centre-halves in the Premier League. He's still buzzing around, closing people down, scoring goals.

"I still think he's got a lot to offer, whether that be in the Premier League or top-level Championship, or Wrexham who are promoted to the Championship now and have been linked. You look at him, he looks fit as a fiddle. He probably could go on and play for another two seasons at the top level as well.

"I'm sure whatever he does, it's a big blow for him to leave Leicester. He's up there, not just as a Leicester legend, but a Premier League legend from what he's done, where he came from, the goals he scored. I'm pretty sure there'll be a lot of top clubs in for Jamie Vardy because he's still got a hell of a lot to offer on the pitch and off the pitch."