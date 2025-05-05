Tribal Football
Southampton identify replacement as Ramsdale set to depart

Paul Vegas
Aaron Ramsdale is ready to leave Southampton this summer

The England goalkeeper moved to Saints last summer from Arsenal for £18m. But his deal includes a relegation clause, which will clear him to leave for a Premier League club as Saints return to the Championship this summer.

West Ham United are eyeing Ramsdale, with Newcastle also mentioned.

Meanwhile, The Sun says Southampton see Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement.

Sunderland could be willing to do business should they fail to earn Premier League promotion after qualifying for the playoffs.


