Wilkinson happy as Man City U21 thump West Ham

Manchester City U21 coach Ben Wilkinson says their 4-1 win against West Ham should be their standard this season.

City are now back at the top of the table with the win.

But after the Hammers win, Wilkinson told the club's website: “I think typically with City teams, I always feel that we get stronger as the season goes on.

“And I just feel that you see a moment where at some point in the season the guys kind of get it and understand what we’re after.

“I thought the West Ham game was probably the best version of us that we’ve seen so far this season.

“And I said to the boys afterwards that that has to be kind of our standard now.

“The way we controlled the game with the ball for large, large parts against a team that had won five out of five in the league was really pleasing.

“I was really pleased with the performance and there were so many positives to take out of it.”

