New signing Thompson scores twice on Arsenal U16 debut

Kyran Thompson is already amongst the goals for new club Arsenal.

The teenage attacking talent made the move to the Gunners last week from West Ham United.

And for Arsenal U16s, Thompson scored twice on debut in their 4-0 win against Brighton on the weekend.

The teen remains an U15 player, but came off the bench for the U16s, scoring twice and also creating another for his new team.

The Gunners burned off competition from Tottenham and Manchester City to land Thompson.

