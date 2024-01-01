Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
REVEALED: The reason for Boehly, Eghbali Chelsea blow-up
Man Utd set to hold talks with French star this week
Man Utd make new fitness call for Hojlund

Man City defender Ake stretchered off for Holland

Man City defender Ake stretchered off for Holland
Man City defender Ake stretchered off for Holland
Man City defender Ake stretchered off for HollandAction Plus
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake appears to have suffered a hamstring injury in Holland action.

Ake was stretchered off just before halftime of the Oranje's 2-2 draw with Nations League opponents Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Holland coach Ronald Koeman later stated: "It looks like a muscle injury for Nathan, though I am not certain."

It's been suggested the setback is a hamstring injury for Ake.

The defender made his first Premier League appearance of the season for City as a substitute in victory over West Ham.  

Mentions
Premier LeagueAke NathanManchester CityWest Ham