Man City defender Ake stretchered off for Holland

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake appears to have suffered a hamstring injury in Holland action.

Ake was stretchered off just before halftime of the Oranje's 2-2 draw with Nations League opponents Germany.

Holland coach Ronald Koeman later stated: "It looks like a muscle injury for Nathan, though I am not certain."

It's been suggested the setback is a hamstring injury for Ake.

The defender made his first Premier League appearance of the season for City as a substitute in victory over West Ham.