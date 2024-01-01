Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
New Jamaica coach McClaren chasing Crystal Palace striker Nketiah
Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd
Chelsea boss Maresca explains Osimhen signing miss

Lewis says "there’s no better way to start" after Man City win opening games

Lewis says "there’s no better way to start" after Man City win opening games
Lewis says "there’s no better way to start" after Man City win opening games
Lewis says "there’s no better way to start" after Man City win opening gamesAction Plus
Manchester City couldn’t have made a better start to the season in the Premier League. 

That is the view of midfielder Rico Lewis, who spoke after a 3-1 win over West Ham United

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Citizens have won their first three games in the league and are top of the table. 

“Everyone is really happy – we’ve got the results that we needed. Nine points out of nine – there’s no better way to start. In terms of the result yes (it’s a dream start),” Lewis declared post-game.   

“We want to win every game and that’s what we’ve done so far.  

“It’s very easy to get complacent as it’s very early in the season but our performances have been very convincing and that’s the most important thing.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueLewis RicoManchester CityWest Ham
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola full of praise over Lewis form
West Ham midfielder Alvarez upbeat after Man City defeat
Fullkrug says West Ham "can hurt" Man City this weekend