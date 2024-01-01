Lewis says "there’s no better way to start" after Man City win opening games

Manchester City couldn’t have made a better start to the season in the Premier League.

That is the view of midfielder Rico Lewis, who spoke after a 3-1 win over West Ham United.

The Citizens have won their first three games in the league and are top of the table.

“Everyone is really happy – we’ve got the results that we needed. Nine points out of nine – there’s no better way to start. In terms of the result yes (it’s a dream start),” Lewis declared post-game.

“We want to win every game and that’s what we’ve done so far.

“It’s very easy to get complacent as it’s very early in the season but our performances have been very convincing and that’s the most important thing.”