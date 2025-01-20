Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Man Utd boss Amorim on Rashford: I'm not going to select a player who's not best for the team
Man Utd table bid for Lecce wing-back Dorgu

Wilder delighted as Brereton Diaz signs for Sheffield United

Ansser Sadiq
Wilder delighted as Brereton Diaz signs for Sheffield United
Wilder delighted as Brereton Diaz signs for Sheffield UnitedTribal Football
Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz has gone to Sheffield United to resurrect his career.

The 25-year-old Chile forward signed for the Saints in the summer, but failed to impress in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

New Saints boss Ivan Juric has allowed for Diaz to move along, as he does not intend to use him.

"He's a player I've admired for a long time," Blades boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I always had it in the back of my mind when he left us at the end of the season that one day we'd reunite. He impressed so many people in a difficult season.

"It's a good signing for us and I'm delighted that he wanted to come back here. It's a great fit for us."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrereton Diaz BenCartagena WilderSheffield UtdSouthamptonFootball TransfersChampionship
Related Articles
Sheffield Utd boss Wilder talks up incoming Brereton-Diaz
Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl again admits Charles disappointment
Sheffield Utd move for Southampton midfielder Charles