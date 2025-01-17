Tribal Football
Sheffield Utd move for Southampton midfielder Charles

Ansser Sadiq
Sheffield United are ready to move ahead with a bold move for Shea Charles.

The Southampton midfielder has been recalled from a loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

Now the other club in the same city, the Blades, are ready to pounce this winter.

Per The Mirror, manager Chris Wilder sees Charles as an ideal player for his system.

He wants to add better midfielders who have quality on the ball, as they chase Premier League promotion.

Whether Southampton will agree to sell, as they are in a relegation fight in the Premier League, is not clear.

