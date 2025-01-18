Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl again admits Charles disappointment

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has reaffirmed his disappointment with Shea Charles' departure for Southampton.

Saints have recalled Charles from his loan this week.

Rohl said: "It was very late, it was in the morning when I got all the information from the club.

"I must say that I’m really sad, but this is football. I was hoping until the end that it didn’t happen. I had a conversation with Shea.

"I highly rate him because of how he’s developed and improved. He’s a big player for us. I’ve seen some good players at a high level and what I see at his age...

"How he’s developed, his openmindedness and character, his game understanding and intelligence… I’m convinced that he will have a great career in a top division.

“Maybe there’s a small chance to get him back, but I don’t know at the moment. It’s a bigger picture. But what I can imagine is that it will be very tough to get him back.

"Let's see... I just have to say again, he’s an outstanding player who gives us something special. It will not be easy to have a solution immediately.”