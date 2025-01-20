Sheffield Utd boss Wilder talks up incoming Brereton-Diaz

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder revealed his admiration for Southampton star Ben Brereton Diaz ahead of his signing today.

The 25-year-old has completed a loan move back to Bramall Lane this morning. The Chilean international spent the second half of last season at the Blades and was pictured in the director's box as Sheffield United beat Norwich City 2-0 on Saturday.

“It's quite difficult to not talk about it, as we saw him in the directors’ box on Saturday,” Wilder said. “We're just going through the legals and admin part right now.

"Fingers crossed he'll train this morning and be available for Tuesday night. He's a player I've admired for a long time.

"I always had in the back of my mind that we'd reunite again and play for us. “He impressed so many people with his attitude and performances last season.

"In a team that was having major troubles finding the back of the net and creating, it was a good output from him, and personality and character-wise he fit in here.

“It's a good signing for us. We understood when he went to the Premier League in the summer but we always thought there was an opportunity.

"We’re delighted that he wanted to come to us. He was our number one choice, right the way through, and this was the only place he wanted to come."

When asked if he wants to make the deal permanent Wilder responded confidently and reassured fans that this is not a one-season deal.

“One hundred per cent. This is something that hopefully grows and grows in the next 19 games.

"If we all realise where we want to be in the summer, which is something we’re not shying away from, then he's certainly someone we'd love the opportunity of speaking to.

"But there's still a lot of football to play between now and then and he's got to do his bit as well.”