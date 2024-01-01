Wigan loanee Hugill convinced of Man Utd future

Joe Hugill is convinced he can make it at Manchester United.

The young striker is currently on-loan at Wigan Athletic.

"I’m really enjoying it," he told the Manchester Evening News. "A really good club. I settled in straight away. I played a few times in the (United) first team in pre-season, I always had Wigan there just kinda getting the deal sorted, whether that was before or after America and it was before. I got a few friendly games in here, which was quite good because I got to know all the lads.

"There were positives with both, going away and getting experience with the first team in America or coming here, getting started with the loan, being ahead of a few of the lads who came in later."

Hugill also said: "Garnacho, Kobbie, that’s what everyone wants to be doing and to be United’s number nine is every young lad’s dream. I always back myself 100 per cent. Always 100 per cent going for something."