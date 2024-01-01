Schneiderlin discusses time with Man Utd and his emotional goodbye to Southampton

Southampton hero Morgan Schneiderlin has opened up on his playing career and what lies ahead after retirement.

The French midfielder retired earlier this year and spoke to the Daily Echo about the tough decision to leave the Saints who were like a family to him throughout his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was difficult. At that stage of my career, I wanted to give myself the opportunity to live my dreams. I played in the World Cup and I joined a club who would allow me to play in the Champions League and win trophies.

“I did that with Manchester United, I won some trophies, but it didn’t turn out how I wanted it to. Of course, when you look back you ask 'Should I have made another decision?'

“I say I should live with no regrets. I was thinking at the time that it was the best decision, based on the size of the club. I am forever grateful to play for a club like this, but, you can say if I made a different decision then god knows (what could have happened).

"I came here as a boy and I left as a man. I grew as much as a player as I did as a man. This club was like a second family to me. It means a lot. I will always be grateful.”

Schneiderlin helped the club earn promotion from League One into the Premier League, whilst also helping cement their place in the top flight which he says was one of the biggest challenges of his career.

“The promotion from League One into the Premier League was amazing. I will always remember this game against Coventry.

“Going down to League One was very difficult. At that moment, the club kept me. That gave me the sense that they wanted to do something big.

“The feeling I had on the pitch after that game against Coventry was the best feeling I have ever had in my life.

“It was a dream come true to play in the Premier League. It was a privilege to share the pitch with big players and prove myself in the Premier League."

The 34-year-old is now looking at what other options he has after retirement and could return to the beautiful game in a coaching role as he looks for an opportunity back into the sport.

“I love watching football but I wanted to do something else," he concluded. "I’m doing a lot of things in football but I don’t play anymore. You need a break after - everyone has their own feeling.

“My feeling was that I wanted to do something else, other sports, other things. I wanted to forget touching the ball for a little bit.

“Passing my coaching badges is about giving myself a chance to be a manager and help players. I want to give it a go as a manager but we will see what opportunities come along.

"I will make a choice, but right now, I’m trying to make myself better in every department. I want to understand management and coaching.”