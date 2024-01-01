Wieffer ready to "take the next step" as Premier League debut imminent

Mats Wieffer is ready for life in the Premier League after a number years at a top Dutch side that he believes makes him a real candidate for the first team.

The Holland international signed from Feyenoord this summer and has spoken about how this experience as well his time spent playing amongst Champions League sides makes him ready for the Premier League.

“I think I have played now two good seasons with Feyenoord.”

“Also, European football, Champions League and with the national team as well.”

“I think I have to take the next step and Brighton is the perfect place to do that.”

He spoke about the Dutch talent at Brighton and how it inspired him to make the move to help further his career.

“You see a lot of players are developing really well here and also other Dutch people as well."

“That is not the main reason that I come here but it helps."

“Last season had European football and we hope to get it this season as well."

“Last season there were lot of injuries and that is a bit of a shame but I hope we can do this year even better than last season.”

Wieffer will add a lot of talent to a Brighton side that will be looking for European qualification this season and with his experience of the Champions League he could be the player to lift them there.