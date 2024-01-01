Tribal Football
Mats Wieffer "agrees" to join Brighton in £25 million deal

Brighton have come to an agreement with Feyenoord over Mats Wieffer as Liverpool are snubbed

De Telegraaf have reported that Feyenoord have a verbal agreement with Fabian Hürzeler's side worth £25million plus add-ons for Feyenoord’s premium midfielder. 

The Seagulls have won the race against Liverpool after Arne Slot’s side looked to be close to an agreement with the player in recent weeks. 

The rumour is all but confirmed after Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the clubs have “agreed” on a deal and “personal terms being now completed” with “talks moving to final stages.” 

Fabian Hürzeler has already made mass changes to his backroom staff and now looks to be bringing more talent to the side in what could be the clubs first big signing of the season. 

This could be a huge signing for Brighton who seem to be wasting no time in improving the squad.

