Liverpool boss Slot happy for Wieffer: But wasn't in my plans

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists he was never in for Mats Wieffer.

The former Feyenoord midfielder signed for Brighton on Saturday.

Wieffer impressed under Slot in Rotterdam, but the Reds manager says he was never on his shopping list this summer.

He said: "I didn't speak to Mats.

"I hope he doesn't want to prove too much to his old coach.

"It's fantastic for him, but also for Feyenoord, it's biggest transfer in club history."