DONE DEAL: Brighton sign Feyenoord midfielder Wieffer

Brighton have announced the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer.

Wieffer has joined the Seagulls on a contract to 2029. The midfielder is currently with Holland at the Euros.

Technical director David Weir said, “We’re delighted to welcome Mats to the club, a player whose qualities we have admired for a long time. 

“He has a lot of experience in the Champions League as well as the Eredivisie and has developed into one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe. 

“We obviously have Dutch players here already in Bart Verbruggen, Jan Paul van Hecke and Joel Veltman and I’m sure they will help Mats settle into the club. We’re looking forward to helping Mat's career develop with Brighton."

