Brighton in talks with Feyenoord midfielder Wieffer
Brighton have made a move for Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer.

The Seagulls have begun talks with the player's representatives about a possible switch to England.

New manager Fabian Hürzeler has approved Wieffer's signing.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Brighton have started talks with Mats Wieffer's agents as he's been included in club shortlist, one of several players also monitored by AC Milan.

"Brighton have started talks on player side, waiting to advance with Feyenoord as per @1908nl.

"Hürzeler has approved Wieffer."

