Brighton offer for Wieffer accepted by Feyenoord

Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer won’t be joining Liverpool as expected.

The Premier League giants had been linked to the signature of new manager Arne Slot’s former player.

However, Slot is not bringing Wieffer with him to Anfield, as the 24-year-old is going to Brighton.

Per The Mail, the Albion have seen a £25m bid accepted by his Dutch club this week.

He is now flying to the UK and is expected to sign on the dotted line in the coming days.

Liverpool have likely come to the decision that Wieffer would not significantly improve their group.

