Why Friedkin closing in on Everton takeover

Friedkin Group has moved closer to buying Premier League club Everton this week.

The Toffees are on the verge of being sold to the United States-based firm for a mega sum.

Dan Friedkin, who runs the company, also owns Italian Serie A side AS Roma.

Per the BBC, Everton's appeal to the Friedkin Group is regarding the club’s history.

The fact there is a new stadium in the offing is also appealing to the ownership group.

The Toffees will now be able to ease their financial concerns, which have dogged them under Farhad Moshiri in recent years.