Friedkin Group agree terms with Moshiri for Everton takeover

The Friedkin Group have agreed terms with Farhad Moshiri for the takeover of Everton.

Blues owner Moshiri is now set to hand Friedkin a period of exclusivity to conduct due diligence, says BBC Sport.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, a decision to exercise the option to buy the club could come as early as this weekend.

Moshiri holds 94 per cent of Everton's shareholding and has been seeking a buyer for almost two years. A deal with 777 Partners was agreed, but then fell through last month.

The Friedkin Group are also owners of AS Roma.