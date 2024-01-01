Ex-Everton chief Wyness encouraged by Friedkin offer

Former Everton chief Keith Wyness supports Dan Friedkin's takeover move.

The AS Roma owner has had a €475m offer for Everton accepted by Farhad Moshiri.

Wyness told the Football Insider podcast: “This is a very interesting proposal in my view.

“I’ve talked to sources at Roma, who know how he’s operated and have been very impressed with the way he’s operated.

“He seems to have got to grips with things quickly, he listens to football people – so I’d say that he’s one I would welcome.

“But we need to see more detail. We know he’s got access to the finances, so it could be a quick deal to sort out if he puts a bid in.”