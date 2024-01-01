Moshiri chooses Friedkin as future of Everton

AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin is a step away from buying Everton.

That's according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which are reporting Friedkin's €475m offer for Everton has been accepted by Blues owner Farhad Moshiri.

At the end of a "fast and transparent" negotiation, Moshiri - who owns 94% of the club - deemed the Friedkin project "the most serious and credible" from a financial and future commitment point of view.

Friedkin's almost four years in charge of Roma have evidently weighed on the choice of Moshiri to prefer the Giallorossi buyer over rival suitors.

By signing the Everton purchase deed, Friedkin will take over the majority stake through Blue Heaven Holdings Limited: the remaining 4.6% will be free-floating, held by minor shareholders, and 1.3% will remain with the former president Bill Kenwright's company.