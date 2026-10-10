Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arsenal vs Leeds line-ups confirmed as Havertz, Madueke and Declan Rice start

Who's missing: Isak, Gakpo out for City, Tzolis misses Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Brentford: Confirmed team news as Emery seeks to turn his side around

Chelsea lineup v Bournemouth: Confirmed team news with Palmer & Joao Pedro set to miss out

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo provisionally suspended by Portuguese federation for leaving camp

Antonsen wins quarter-final at Arctic Open to set up huge clash against former World No.2

Rayo Vallecano's LaLiga clash with Athletic Club suspended after fan protest

Mbokazi powers up with Fire and Mofokeng looks to keep flying in Belgium

Bayern Munich plot move for Barcelona defender Kounde

Bayern Munich plot move for Barcelona defender Kounde
Bayern Munich plot move for Barcelona defender KoundeČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Catry

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, who has struggled for regular playing time under Hansi Flick this season.

According to Bild, the German champions face competition from Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City for the 27-year-old French international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kounde has started just two of his five appearances this season and remained on the bench for Barcelona's last three La Liga matches.

Despite understanding Flick's decision, the defender could consider leaving the Catalan giants if his situation does not improve.

However, Kounde remains under contract until 2030, potentially complicating any transfer.

The former Bordeaux youngster joined Barcelona from Sevilla for €50 million in 2022 and has since made 193 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 22 assists.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueJules KoundeBarcelonaBayern MunichLaLigaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Arsenal step up January offer for Julian Alvarez after transfer update

Real Madrid and Barcelona lead JJ Gabriel transfer battle

Why Chelsea should be cautious over move for Barcelona's Kounde