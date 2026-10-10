Bayern Munich plot move for Barcelona defender Kounde

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, who has struggled for regular playing time under Hansi Flick this season.

According to Bild, the German champions face competition from Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City for the 27-year-old French international.

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Kounde has started just two of his five appearances this season and remained on the bench for Barcelona's last three La Liga matches.

Despite understanding Flick's decision, the defender could consider leaving the Catalan giants if his situation does not improve.

However, Kounde remains under contract until 2030, potentially complicating any transfer.

The former Bordeaux youngster joined Barcelona from Sevilla for €50 million in 2022 and has since made 193 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 22 assists.