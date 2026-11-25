Man Utd's defensive problems aren't a new issue for them, but they were brought into sharper focus with the eyes of the football world upon them as they were dismantled 4-0 at Liverpool.

Although Leny Yoro's contentious red card undoubtedly contributed to how the remainder of the match panned out, to blame the Frenchman for the result and performance would be wrong.

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United have conceded most goals in Europe

United have more than enough experienced heads in the squad to be able to cope with that type of adversity, but most were strangely missing for large parts of the game.

It's also worth pointing out that the 34 goals conceded so far in 2026/27 is the most in Europe's top five leagues, so the issues don't exclusively relate to the collapse at Anfield.

Ex-United stars often speak about the first-team having a lack of leadership, too, so perhaps a changing of the guard might be something that needs to be seriously considered in the near future.

One player that it's reported the Red Devils are interested in is Brentford's brilliant captain, Nathan Collins.

Brentford up into sixth in the EPL

Whilst he's not necessarily a player to hog the headlines every week, he leads his side with aplomb, and the West Londoners have quietly eased themselves into sixth place in the Premier League table, just five points behind second-place Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Bees' recent 4-0 win over Everton is as good a performance as you'll see in the English top flight this season, so Keith Andrews is unlikely to take kindly to any clubs circling for his players.

Brentford's current Premier League position Flashscore

Coincidentally, Mauricio Pochettino's first game at Old Trafford as manager of the first team comes against Brentford, but the Argentinian and his paymasters won't get to see first-hand just how well Collins will fit into the United back line, because of a recent injury.

Having sustained a knee problem, he's likely to be ruled out until mid-December; therefore, if United do want to try and tempt the player as early as the next transfer window, he'll need to build up some serious match fitness in order to get to the level the Red Devils would require.

Bees don't need to sell Collins

With a contract at the club until the summer of 2029, the Bees don't need to sell their captain anyway, nor has he made any mention of moving on.

The West London outfit would therefore be expected to demand a hefty fee for his services, in order to potentially deter United or any other interested parties.

What would the Red Devils be getting for their money if they decide to test the waters, though, aside from Collins' obvious leadership skills?

For a start, they'll be getting a player who, at the time of writing, has a perfect 100 per cent completion rate in terms of his success in the tackle. It's an incredible stat and one which any centre-back would be proud of.

Injury concerns

Though a number of metrics would appear way down on that of his colleagues, it must be borne in mind that the 25-year-old has only featured in six games so far this season thanks to a calf injury which kept him out of action for over a month.

Of the 47 one-on-one duels that Collins has contested to this point, he's won 30 of them for a 63.83 per cent success rate. That's better than every teammate who has contested at least five or more. Aerially, he has been just as competent, winning 20 of the 30 contested.

Just one yellow card received, considering his position on the pitch and the demands of the same, is remarkable, too.

Nathan Collins' recent injury problems Flashscore

Of course, when you play for a club as storied as Man Utd, you need to be able to play football and pass the ball around, whatever your position on the pitch.

Fortunately, Collins isn't found wanting in this respect either, as his 81.45 per cent pass completion stat proves, with perhaps the only issue at this precise point being the injury concerns.

United are in no position to be buying a player that spends more time on the treatment table, and after such poor recruitment so far under the current regime, getting it wrong again in terms of transfers just won't wash with the supporters.