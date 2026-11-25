Garnacho removes all mention of Villa on social media after being snubbed by Emery

Alejandro Garnacho's future at Aston Villa looks bleak as he hits back at the club.

Garnacho was left out of Villa's squad for their 1-0 Champions League defeat against Galatasaray earlier this week as manager Unai Emery named two goalkeepers on the substitutes' bench and left one available place empty, rather than including Garnacho.

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Quizzed on the 22-year-old's non-selection in his post-match interview, Emery stated: "Today the players were here who I think are the best players to be here with us."

The former Chelsea and Manchester United winger has now removed references to Villa from his social media accounts in what is a clear message of frustration towards the side.

Garnacho has managed just 95-96 minutes across seven appearances, all from the bench under Emery, who clearly doesn't rate the Argentine, despite signing him in the summer.

He is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with an obligation for the move to become permanent if certain conditions are met. Despite those clauses being easy to reach, it looks like Garnacho is already locked out of the club in a move that has been criticised by fans on social media.

His situation is in clear contrast with Harvey Elliott's loan switch to Villa from Liverpool last season. Elliott joined Villa from Liverpool on loan with an obligation to buy for approximately £35m.

The clause was reportedly triggered by making 10 Premier League appearances, but he made just four league appearances all season as he was mercilessly frozen out of the side.

Garnacho has over 10M followers and has since pinned his 2024 FA Cup triumph with Man Utd to the top of his profile.