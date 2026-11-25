Brentford defender Nathan Collins is reportedly a target for Manchester United after defensive issues.

United are one of the only sides yet to keep a clean sheet this season and currently have the worst defensive record of any club in Europe's top five leagues in terms of goals conceded across all competitions (34).

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The Red Devils have conceded at least twice in 11 matches, and their 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino's opening game made their defensive record even worse.

Matthijs de Ligt returned for the Liverpool clash, but didn't look up to scratch. Meanwhile, the likes of Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven and Harry Maguire have looked well under par.

United are languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table, and many believe a full squad rebuild is needed, starting with their lacklustre defence.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Pochettino has set his sights on Brentford's Collins, who is under contract with Brentford until the summer of 2029.

Reports state the Bees would demand a significant fee that United may be willing to match, given how desperate they are to plug the holes in defence.

CaughtOffside state that Pochettino is reportedly expected to have less than £50M to spend in January, potentially making the deal for Collins almost impossible.

Brentford will be reluctant to sell midseason, bumping his price up even further as Pochettino and his scouts search the transfer market for a solid addition to what is a failing backline.