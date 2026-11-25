Bellingham praised online as he helps swarmed reporter: "Sorry, she's got one more"

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham helped BBC reporter Elizabeth Conway get her question in following the win over PSV Eindhoven.

Madrid are now top of the league phase table with 15 points after winning all five UCL matches so far, with their latest being a 5-1 comeback over PSV on Tuesday night.

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Manager Jose Mourinho named Bellingham "the best midfielder in the world" after his performance, which saw him grab a goal and an assist after coming on at halftime.

After the clash, reporters were keen to speak with the England international, who was happy to answer questions following his stunning performance.

BBC reporter Elizabeth Conway was interviewing Jude Bellingham in the mixed zone as she asked him to talk through his goal, which came just 15 minutes after being introduced.

When the 23-year-old had stopped speaking, reporters rushed to speak over Conway as they interrupted her second question.

Bellingham quickly said: "Sorry, she's got one more" and smiled as he allowed Conway to ask if he felt like he was in the form of his life for both club and country.

He replied: "My mentality is based more around just focusing on the next game. I think you're only as good as your next one. Your last one doesn't really matter."

Bellingham was called "class" and a "gentleman" by fans on social media who were keen to praise how he handled a situation where many reports are often overwhelmed.

Madrid, who are three points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona, next play Alaves at the Bernabeu this weekend as Bellingham, who seemingly can't do anything wrong at the moment, prepares for the club's next test.