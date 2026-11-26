Man Utd legend says the club have "wasted" money and should aim for Adam Wharton

Manchester United legend Gordon Strachan has called for the club to make a move for Adam Wharton.

United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea were all credited with interest in Wharton over the past year, with the Crystal Palace star linked with the Reds the most as he is a fan of the club.

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His ability to dictate play, distribute from deep and progress the ball makes him an attractive option for any top side as the January window quickly approaches.

United are desperate for improvements in defence and midfield following their disastrous start under both Michael Carrick and Mauricio Pochettino and could ramp up interest in the Eagles star.

Speaking to Sportsmole via William Hill betting site, Strachan believes that United must have a plan that includes Wharton at its centre.

"Adam Wharton is one of my picks. Elliot Anderson was also another one they should have gone for. Tielemans has been doing well in the Premier League for nearly 10 years, so they're buying somebody who's at the latter stage of his career. I might be wrong, I hope I'm wrong, and hopefully, he’s got another five or six years in him.

"And I've got to say, the world of football in England is full of the top teams, especially Chelsea, Spurs, bringing in players who sign for £40m, £50m, you go, who is he? There are just so many players like this now.

"You see some of these players, and you go, what has he done to deserve a £45m fee? (Carlos) Baleba, (Andrey) Santos, you’re picking up people for big fees who have no reputation.

"Who's been brave here? Is this just a kind of cosy midfield? You could go back to Mason Mount for £40m - who actually signed this off to pay this amount of money for players?

"It’s just beyond belief the money that Man United have wasted. It's phenomenal. And that's from the recruitment not doing their work properly.

"They've got to start saying, what is my plan for the next 10 years at Man United? And how do we go about this? Arsenal were a bit like that five or six years ago. It wasn't anywhere near as bad a situation as Man United, but they stuck to their plan, and it paid off."

With Wharton being an avid Liverpool fan and United interested in snapping up defensive assets, Wharton may be out of reach for United, who next face Brentford before a European test against RB Leipzig.