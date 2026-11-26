Alejandro Garnacho has posted on social media after deleting all traces of Aston Villa.

Over the summer, Garnacho joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Manager Unai Emery was reportedly keen on signing him and believed he could get the best out of the Argentine winger, but he has since left the winger in the dark.

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The former Manchester United and Chelsea winger has managed just seven appearances and approximately 95 minutes in all competitions.

Earlier this week, he was also left out of the Villa squad for the Champions League trip to Galatasaray, which led to the Argentine deleting all posts associated with the club on social media.

He then pinned the post of him celebrating the FA Cup with Manchester United, whilst also removing his profile picture and removing his bio in what was an obvious protest towards the Villans.

Taking to Instagram with a picture of him in training this week, Garnacho wrote “working” with a muscle emoji as he works hard to try and earn his place back in a Villa side who lost 1-0 to Galatasaray in midweek.

Garnacho's last appearance came against Fulham on October 31st, when he played just three minutes. He is unlikely to feature against Ipswich Town this weekend as he remains seemingly locked out of the first team.

Villa's agreement with Chelsea includes a conditional obligation to buy Garnacho permanently for around £40m-£43m. However, the exact amount of appearances needed is unknown as Emery frustrates Garnacho further and further each week.