McCoist says Man Utd are "in trouble" and the club are "not too good to go down"

Ally McCoist says relegation is a real possibility for Manchester United as Mauricio Pochettino tries to turn the side around.

Pochettino's opening defeat to Liverpool equalled the worst-ever result for a new United manager, matching the 4-0 loss suffered by Lal Hilditch way back in 1926.

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United have a single win from 11 games and sit deep in the relegation zone as fans begin to worry that Championship football could be a real possibility for next season.

The Red Devils have failed to score in three of their last four league matches as they head into clashes against Sporting in the Champions League and Brentford at the weekend in a game that could lift them out of the drop zone.

Speaking via talkSPORT Bet, McCoist says United could drop to the second division if they do not begin to wake up and improve.

"I think they're in trouble, United, I genuinely think they are, and people look and there's always that statement, ‘too good to go down’. Man United are not too good to go down, that's the one thing they're not, they are not too good to go down.

"Have they got the players to get them out of it? I think they probably have, but they're going to have to do it, they're going to have to find a way, they're going to have to defend better, they're going to have to run.

"It's actually basic things, they're going to have to defend better, they're going to have to run about more and make better decisions. It's pretty straightforward, you know?

"I mean, Pochettino is a good coach as he is, and I think he is a good coach, but it's no magic wand he's got. You can't turn the players, you can organise them better and maybe get an extra 2 or 3 per cent, something like that, out of them.

"But you can't turn them into completely different players. They are what they are."

United fans are calling for winter improvements, particularly in defence, as Pochettino seeks to make his mark on a side who just cannot seem to get back into form.