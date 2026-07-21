Juventus call Man United star over Serie A summer return

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Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee.
Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee.Profimedia

Manchester United are looking to offload several forward players in the summer transfer window with Jadon Sancho released and Rasmus Hojlund returning to Napoli.

Sancho will go down as one of United's biggest transfer errors after scoring just 12 goals in five seasons following a £73M move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

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Loan spells at Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa failed to ignite his career and the former England international is currently a free agent as he battles to revive his career.

Hojlund scored 16 goals on loan at Napoli last year, with the club opting to activate their purchase clause on him, as the Dane heads back to Serie A for 2026/27.

Marcus Rashford could also move on, but Michael Carrick's next exit target is Joshua Zirkzee, with the Dutchman scoring just nine goals in two seasons at Old Trafford.

United are hopeful he will be tempted by Hojlund's example of a move back to Italy - where they both previously thrived - and reports from the Manchester Evening News claim Juventus have already reached out over a deal.

The Turin giants are prioritising PSG's Randal Kolo Muani, but Zirkzee is set as a Plan B, with club officials already calling his agent over a £25M deal.

Zirkeee remains at least fourth in Carrick's attacking pecking order, in behind Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, but their keenness to sell could see Juve lower their prospective offer.

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