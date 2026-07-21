Man United track Premier League pair to solve left-back issue

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick will keep on spending in the summer transfer market as he builds up to a first full season in charge.

Carrick's impressive run of results in the second half of 2025/26 secured him the United job on a permanent basis with his transfer budget boosted by UEFATribal FootballF Champions League qualification.

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Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have already arrived as part of a double midfield swoop and Carrick is now looking to bolster his defence.

Luke Shaw started all 38 Premier League games last season, under Carrick and his predecessor Ruben Amorim, but as he 31-year-old heads into the final year of his contract, reinforcements are on the horizon at left-back.

Patrick Dorgu had looked well placed to replace Shaw as first choice in the position, but the Dane has struggled with injures, and reports from The Guardian claim Carrick is now looking at Lewis Hall and Antonee Robinson.

Newcastle United are unlikely to listen to offers on Hall, but Robinson could be a realistic target, with Fulham not able to offer European football to the USA star and his transfer value is half of Hall's at around £25M.