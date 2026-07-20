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Aston Villa to step up Summerville pursuit as Rogers edges closer to Chelsea

Aston Villa to step up Summerville pursuit as Rogers edges closer to Chelsea
Aston Villa to step up Summerville pursuit as Rogers edges closer to ChelseaČTK / AP / Dolores Ochoa

Aston Villa are reportedly set to step up their interest in West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville with Morgan Rogers set to join Chelsea imminently.

Rogers, 23, has passed his medical and signed his new Chelsea contract with his record £117 million move to Stamford Bridge expected to be announced soon.

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Aston Villa are now looking for a replacement for the man who scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 55 games last season.

According to TalkSport, West Ham winger Summerville, 24, is on their shortlist and Aston Villa are now weighing a bid.

A deal may not be straight forward, however, with Serie A side Roma already working on getting a deal over the line having made a £39 million offer.

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Morgan RogersCrysencio SummervilleAston VillaChelseaWest HamPremier LeagueFootball transfers