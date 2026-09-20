Liverpool hold talks with Monaco over move for Chelsea target Camara

Liverpool have reportedly held initial talks with Monaco over a move for Chelsea target Lamine Camara.

The 22-year-old was incredibly close to joining Chelsea on transfer deadline day only for Monaco to pull the plug on the deal at the last minute.

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Monaco favoured selling Folarin Balogun to Everton over Losing Camara, but the striker opted against the move to Merseyside, leaving Monaco in a difficult financial position.

Now, according to Caughtoffisde, Liverpool are keen on swooping in to sign Camara ahead of Chelsea in January.

Liverpool have already held initial talks with Monaco over a potential move with Andoni Iraola keen on bolstering his midfield.