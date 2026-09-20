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Liverpool hold talks with Monaco over move for Chelsea target Camara

Liverpool hold talks with Monaco over move for Chelsea target Camara
Liverpool hold talks with Monaco over move for Chelsea target CamaraCHRISTOPHE SAIDI / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Liverpool have reportedly held initial talks with Monaco over a move for Chelsea target Lamine Camara.

The 22-year-old was incredibly close to joining Chelsea on transfer deadline day only for Monaco to pull the plug on the deal at the last minute.

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Monaco favoured selling Folarin Balogun to Everton over Losing Camara, but the striker opted against the move to Merseyside, leaving Monaco in a difficult financial position.

Now, according to Caughtoffisde, Liverpool are keen on swooping in to sign Camara ahead of Chelsea in January.

Liverpool have already held initial talks with Monaco over a potential move with Andoni Iraola keen on bolstering his midfield.

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