Owen questions Marcus Rashford’s mentality after Fulham draw

Marcus Rashford has come under criticism following his underwhelming start to the Premier League season with Manchester United.

The forward has struggled to make a significant impact since returning to Old Trafford after loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona.

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Rashford has started four of United’s five league matches but is yet to record a goal or assist, despite playing more than 400 minutes.

Following Sunday’s frustrating 1-1 draw against Fulham, former England striker Michael Owen questioned Rashford’s recent performances and mentality while speaking on Premier League Productions.

"On the left, Marcus Rashford has been probably the quietest of those attackers," Owen stated.

"He was quiet again today in his body language, just the glum face. He just doesn’t seem to be loving his football which has been a permanent frustration with Marcus.

"It does look like the weight of the world is on his shoulders and you just think how? Why? He’s living everybody’s dream.

“Surely there’s something behind the scenes that is making him look as if he’s not enjoying his football at the moment.”