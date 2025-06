Man City medical booked for incoming signing Nypan

Manchester City are wrapping up a deal for Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting City will pay €15m for the youngster.

Romano states: "Understand Manchester City sign all documents for Sverre Nypan deal and medical has been booked on Monday.

"Top signing for Man City as Nypan seen among best European talents, he’ll cost €15m.

"Deal done by Rafaela Pimenta with clear plan for Nypan’s long term development."