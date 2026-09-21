Free agent Jadon Sancho ripped into: Where's the love? Where's that passion for the game?

Liverpool legend Ray Houghton has torn into Jadon Sancho as he remains without a club.

Sancho’s career trajectory has been one of the most talked about in modern football. The 26 year old has gone from Europe’s most exciting young attackers to a player without a club after being released by Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

United paid £73M for Sancho but the winger never showed his worth at the side, scoring just 12 goals in 83 appearances before going out on loan to Borussua Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

In September 2026 he is without a side after a summer transfer window in which he failed to make a move despite reported offers from the likes of the Saudi Pro League as well as Fiorentina and Roma.

Speaking with GOAL via IrishBetting.ie, Houghton says Sancho must show more passion as he hates to see such a talented player have his career fall off a cliff.

“I don't know what's happened to the kid, I don't know what his background is, I don't know what his support group's like, I don't know what's been happening. What I do know is he's been shipped around and that isn’t easy.

Houghton continued: “It's never a great sign for him (to go on loan) and I feel for his mentality, I really would hope that he's got good people behind him looking after him because it mustn't be easy for him.

“You can have all the money that you want, I'm sure he's made a lot of money, but you still want to play the game. Where's the love, where's the desire, where's that passion for the game? I hope that's still within him. I'm sure it is, it's just like he needs to find himself again.

“None of us as fans want to see people fail, do we? I don't want to see anyone fail, I don't care where you're playing. I want people to go out and play to their best because there's no better feeling when you're playing well and you're playing at a club where the fans not adore you, but respect you and want you to have the best career that you can and that's what I want for Sancho, I want him to have the best career that he can.”

Sancho is wondering what interest there may be in the January window, his last chance to find a club before he misses an entire year of football.