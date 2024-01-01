Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling
PSG urging Man Utd to close Ugarte deal

What about me? Chelsea forget to name Adarabioyo in Euro squad

What about me? Chelsea forget to name Adarabioyo in Euro squad
What about me? Chelsea forget to name Adarabioyo in Euro squad
What about me? Chelsea forget to name Adarabioyo in Euro squadAction Plus
Chelsea had to embarrassingly rectify an administration error in their squad this week.

The Blues initially omitted Tosin Adarabioyo from their squad to face Servette in the Conference League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As they prepare for the playoff game to get into the group stages, summer arrival Adarabioyo almost missed out on selection.

According to Sky Sports, Adarabioyo was left out of the initial squad list that was submitted.

But it was said to have been an administration error and not a selection decision.

He has since been added back into the squad and will be able to play in the game.

Mentions
Adarabioyo TosinChelseaServettePremier League
Related Articles
Adarabioyo: Chelsea will play good football and win a lot of games
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Man Utd's interest...?
Adarabioyo: This Chelsea team will be sick