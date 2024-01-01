What about me? Chelsea forget to name Adarabioyo in Euro squad

What about me? Chelsea forget to name Adarabioyo in Euro squad

Chelsea had to embarrassingly rectify an administration error in their squad this week.

The Blues initially omitted Tosin Adarabioyo from their squad to face Servette in the Conference League.

As they prepare for the playoff game to get into the group stages, summer arrival Adarabioyo almost missed out on selection.

According to Sky Sports, Adarabioyo was left out of the initial squad list that was submitted.

But it was said to have been an administration error and not a selection decision.

He has since been added back into the squad and will be able to play in the game.