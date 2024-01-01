Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt
Arsenal go for Boca Juniors midfielder Fernández

Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Man Utd's interest...?

Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Man Utd's interest...?
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Man Utd's interest...?
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Man Utd's interest...?Action Plus
Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo insists Manchester United's interest never reached him earlier this summer.

It was claimed as Adarabioyo came off contract and was in talks with Chelsea, that United made a late offer to take him north.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But the former Fulham defender told BBC Sport:  "I was completely focused on Fulham, then conversations happened. Things like that happen in football, they happened quickly, but luckily now I'm here.

"It's better that you ask my agent (about United). When I heard that Chelsea were interested, I concentrated completely on this. When it came down to it, hearing the project that it's happening here... it's incredible. It's a fantastic project, a fantastic club, so for me there was nothing to do."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAdarabioyo TosinChelseaManchester UnitedFulhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Chelsea saw off late Man Utd attempt for Adarabioyo
Adarabioyo undergoing Chelsea medical
Chelsea scheduled medical for Adarabioyo