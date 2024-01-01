Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Man Utd's interest...?

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo insists Manchester United's interest never reached him earlier this summer.

It was claimed as Adarabioyo came off contract and was in talks with Chelsea, that United made a late offer to take him north.

But the former Fulham defender told BBC Sport: "I was completely focused on Fulham, then conversations happened. Things like that happen in football, they happened quickly, but luckily now I'm here.

"It's better that you ask my agent (about United). When I heard that Chelsea were interested, I concentrated completely on this. When it came down to it, hearing the project that it's happening here... it's incredible. It's a fantastic project, a fantastic club, so for me there was nothing to do."