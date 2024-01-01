West Ham want Paris Saint-Germain star in huge deal

West Ham United are said to be in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a transfer deal.

The two clubs are discussing Carlos Soler, who could move before the deadline next week.

Per Evening Standard, the Hammers are hoping to sign the 14 times capped Spain international.

Any deal that takes Soler to West Ham will be an initial loan, with an option or obligation to become permanent next summer.

The Hammers would prefer an option, while PSG want to sell the player permanently.

The club are also working to resolve Kurt Zouma’s future, who saw a move to Shabab Al-Ahli collapse.