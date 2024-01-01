West Ham struggling to sell defender after medical test failure

West Ham United may not have an easy time selling a veteran center half this summer.

The Hammers had expected to see Kurt Zouma’s move to Shabab Al-Ahli go through last week.

However, Sky Sports Germany states there is an issue with Zouma’s medical tests.

The deal is not yet dead, as Zouma is still in Dubai and hopes to make the move.

However, Al-Ahli are not happy with the present arrangement, which means they may want to pay a lower fee to West Ham and less wages to Zouma.

Given their spending this summer, West Ham may need this deal to go through to remain in a financially secure position.