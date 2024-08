West Ham selling Zouma to Shabab Al-Ahli

West Ham United are selling Kurt Zouma to Shabab Al-Ahli.

A deal with the UAE club is now settled, according to local sources.

The Frenchman has also agreed personal terms and is ready to leave London.

Zouma, 29, was named West Ham captain last summer after the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

He has less than a year to run on his current deal.