REVEALED: Ugarte "pushing" to join Man Utd
PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is eager to sign for Manchester United this summer.

The defensive midfielder is said to be the last major target for the Red Devils this summer.

Per Fabrizio Romano, he wants to leave the Paris-based team and sign for the English club, as he is not in PSG coach Luis Enrique’s plans.

Romano stated on his YouTube channel: "Man United's top target, Manuel Ugarte, he want to go to United, he's insisting to go to Man United, he has an agreement on the contract with Man United. The contract is ready, the salary is ready, Ugarte wants to join.

"Now Ugarte is pushing to make his move to Manchester United. Now it's United and PSG with constant conversation, with constant contacts."

