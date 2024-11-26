Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham veteran Antonio: Hazard a class apart
West Ham United ace Michail Antonio has described Eden Hazard as the toughest player he came up against.

The forward has played against his fair share of top class attackers, including Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero.

Antonio was asked about Hazard himself saying that Salah was better than him.

He stated on the Rest is Football podcast, "Hazard in his prime at Chelsea. I played right-back against him as well and he was the most frustrating person to play against ever. Literally, he didn’t come up against me, which was annoying.

"He would pick the ball up and drive into midfield.

"Do you know how hard that is when they drive inside? You can’t get close… I was literally chasing shadows the whole day because I couldn’t even get close to him with the way he was driving inside."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueHazard EdenAntonio MichailWest HamChelsea
